Zacks: Analysts Expect Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) to Post $1.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Davita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.56. Davita reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Davita.

Get Davita alerts:

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on Davita in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter valued at $5,050,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter valued at $31,111,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $85.98 on Thursday. Davita has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $66.99.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.