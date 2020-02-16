Zacks: Analysts Expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,566 shares in the company, valued at $469,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $313,370. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

