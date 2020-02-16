Zacks: Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Align Technology reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $7.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 800 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.61, for a total value of $214,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $11,013.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,773 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.1% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 58,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Align Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.95. 730,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,109. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.06.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

