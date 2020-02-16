Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Post -$1.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the lowest is ($1.17). VERONA PHARMA P/S reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VERONA PHARMA P/S.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRNA shares. ValuEngine cut VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VERONA PHARMA P/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

VERONA PHARMA P/S stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. 120,403 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

