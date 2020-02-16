Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Under Armour posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 320%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Cfra cut their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after acquiring an additional 515,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,582,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,383,000 after acquiring an additional 73,008 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,215,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after acquiring an additional 59,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 900,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 183,360 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $17.19. 13,846,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,336,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.63. Under Armour has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.