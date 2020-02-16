Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neos Therapeutics’ earnings. Neos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neos Therapeutics.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEOS opened at $1.56 on Friday. Neos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

