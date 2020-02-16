Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to report $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.75. CME Group posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.09.

Shares of CME opened at $213.13 on Thursday. CME Group has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.21 and a 200-day moving average of $208.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,845,000 after buying an additional 90,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after buying an additional 996,023 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,603,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,152,000 after buying an additional 130,555 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,946,000 after buying an additional 711,558 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,722,000 after buying an additional 240,942 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

