Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Announce $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to post $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.70. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.82. 144,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,035. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,030,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,423,000 after acquiring an additional 165,217 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,189,000 after acquiring an additional 130,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 79.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 88,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 76,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

