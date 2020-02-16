Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will report $236.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.90 million. Bank Ozk posted sales of $249.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full year sales of $968.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $960.80 million to $977.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $28.09. 477,622 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

