Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $15.67 EPS

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.82 billion. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $20.95 earnings per share. Yandex updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of YNDX stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $46.57. 4,130,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Yandex has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.