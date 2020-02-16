Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 429,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $454.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,709,000. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 992,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 389,444 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,949,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 207,475 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 107,077 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XENE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

