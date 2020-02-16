WITChain (WIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27,239.00

WITChain (CURRENCY:WIT) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One WITChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, WITChain has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. WITChain has a market cap of $27,239.00 and $794.00 worth of WITChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013443 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000681 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About WITChain

WITChain (WIT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. WITChain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,980,000,000 tokens. The official website for WITChain is www.witchain.org . WITChain’s official Twitter account is @witcoin_io

Buying and Selling WITChain

WITChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WITChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WITChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WITChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

