Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,470 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.14. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 162,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.