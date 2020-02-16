Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Willis Towers Watson worth $36,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLTW opened at $213.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.62. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLTW. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.78.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

