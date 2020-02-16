William Dudley Lehman Sells 422 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $156.26 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.12 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.89.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,837,000 after buying an additional 393,396 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Snap-on by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,136,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $24,308,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,415,000 after buying an additional 138,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Snap-on by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 478,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,979,000 after buying an additional 113,576 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

