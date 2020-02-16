WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.78 million.WEX also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.15-10.55 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.06.

NYSE:WEX traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,385 shares. WEX has a 12 month low of $169.48 and a 12 month high of $234.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.22.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

