Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Westrock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,106,000 after acquiring an additional 357,491 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Westrock by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Westrock by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

WRK opened at $40.53 on Friday. Westrock has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $44.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Westrock will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

