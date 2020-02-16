Westmoreland Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:WMLPQ) Trading 48.4% Higher

Shares of Westmoreland Resource Partners LP (OTCMKTS:WMLPQ) traded up 48.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 2,010 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

About Westmoreland Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:WMLPQ)

Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets thermal coal in the United States. The company also produces surface mined coal. It operates 1 surface mine in Wyoming; and 4 active mining complexes in Ohio comprising 13 surface mines. The company markets its coal to electric utilities with coal-fired power plants under coal sales contracts; and electric cooperatives, municipalities, and industrial customers in Wyoming, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia.

