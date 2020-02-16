Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $275.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $215.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Moody’s from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.64.

Moody’s stock opened at $277.83 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $166.01 and a 52-week high of $278.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.86 and a 200-day moving average of $226.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

