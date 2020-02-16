Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $76.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.24.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,148,284 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.