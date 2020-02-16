Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Short Interest Update

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 11,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,936,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2,715.2% in the 4th quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 844,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after acquiring an additional 814,571 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 743,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 613,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after acquiring an additional 103,571 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 290,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 186,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

WB stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.11. Weibo has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $467.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

