Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of . Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after buying an additional 2,270,568 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after buying an additional 838,679 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 944,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 582,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,713,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

