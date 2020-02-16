WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,985 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000.

NASDAQ:BECN traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $35.60. 249,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

