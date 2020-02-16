WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $104.72 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,488,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,719,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Church & Dwight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,283 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after acquiring an additional 928,286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after acquiring an additional 627,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,026,000 after acquiring an additional 502,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $33,926,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.43. 884,789 shares of the stock were exchanged. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

