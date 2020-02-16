WCM Investment Management LLC Has $147.91 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,270,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,384,991 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 0.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Boston Scientific worth $147,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 82,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 68,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,736,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,022,000 after purchasing an additional 180,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.31. 7,289,948 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

In related news, SVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $960,194.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,064 shares of company stock worth $10,218,416 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

