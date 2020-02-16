WCM Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,295,460 Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,295,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $763,460,000. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 3.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 2.53% of Lululemon Athletica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,018.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.41. 943,552 shares of the company were exchanged. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $256.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.17.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

