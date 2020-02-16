WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 41,233 Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,233 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of ePlus worth $20,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 809.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLUS. Berenberg Bank raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $336,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,686.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $88,505.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,639 shares of company stock valued at $752,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.03. 42,569 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. ePlus Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $99.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

