WaykiChain (WICC) Market Capitalization Hits $36.80 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $36.80 million and $4.44 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $33.94, $24.68 and $7.50. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.16 or 0.02805418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00233623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00146824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021961 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

WaykiChain Coin Trading

