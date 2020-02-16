WavesGo Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14.00 (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded down 30.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 16th. One WavesGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. WavesGo has a total market cap of $95,304.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WavesGo has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WavesGo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.03111013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00242006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00150749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About WavesGo

WavesGo’s launch date was April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 7,266,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,266,030 tokens. WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo . WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WavesGo is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html

WavesGo Token Trading

WavesGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WavesGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WavesGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WavesGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WavesGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.