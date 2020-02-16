Wavesbet Achieves Market Cap of $93,563.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $93,563.00 and approximately $31,423.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018720 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 505.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00692390 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007528 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

WBET is a token. Wavesbet's total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet's official website is wavesbet.io . Wavesbet's official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

