Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Short Interest Update

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.13.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $216.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.40. Waters has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total value of $246,830.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,207,164.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Waters by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,883,000 after acquiring an additional 854,002 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 87.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201,816 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,311,000 after acquiring an additional 112,004 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,310,000 after acquiring an additional 84,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Waters by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.