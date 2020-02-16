Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.80.

NYSE WCN opened at $103.81 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $103.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.25.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 6.0% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

