Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.53-1.59 for the period. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.53-1.59 EPS.

Shares of WRE stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

