Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27, reports. The business had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.84 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.53-1.59 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.53-1.59 EPS.

WRE traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. 619,023 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $32.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

