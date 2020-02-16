Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27, reports. The business had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.84 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.53-1.59 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.53-1.59 EPS.
WRE traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. 619,023 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $32.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.
About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.
