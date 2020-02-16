Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 45,568 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $139.54. 9,107,260 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.51. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

