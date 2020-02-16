vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.14). vTv Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow vTv Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.23.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 1,369,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,239,726 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 15,237.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 128,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 47,369 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

