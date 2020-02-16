Voltabox (ETR:VBX) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Voltabox AG (ETR:VBX) were up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €8.37 ($9.73) and last traded at €8.26 ($9.60), approximately 13,254 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €8.13 ($9.45).

The stock has a market cap of $130.71 million and a PE ratio of -14.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is €7.26 and its 200 day moving average is €7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12.

About Voltabox (ETR:VBX)

Voltabox AG develops, manufactures, and sells battery systems for e-mobility in industrial applications in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Voltapower, Voltaforce, and Voltamotion. The Voltapower segment offers battery systems for use in forklifts, mining vehicles, electric buses for public transport, and automated guided vehicles.

