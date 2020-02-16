Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 193.14 ($2.54).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

In related news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

VOD traded down GBX 1.72 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 150.04 ($1.97). 33,474,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.32. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.05 ($2.43). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 153.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.