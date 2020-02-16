Virtu Financial LLC Sells 669 Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

MSG opened at $307.49 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Co has a 12-month low of $247.57 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.38.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.67.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of Madison Square Garden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total transaction of $1,990,013.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of Madison Square Garden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $250,968.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,592.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,861,302 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

