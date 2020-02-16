Virtu Financial LLC Sells 351,393 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 351,393 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 36.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after buying an additional 4,680,815 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,614,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,879,000 after buying an additional 1,084,708 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,168,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,840,000.

NYSE:RRC opened at $3.09 on Friday. Range Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

