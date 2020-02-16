Virtu Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Shares of RPD opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. Rapid7 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $447,589.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,670 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

