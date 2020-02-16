Virtu Financial LLC Has $267,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21,329.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,373,000 after purchasing an additional 831,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. 7.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

NVO opened at $63.45 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.7874 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

