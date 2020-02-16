Virtu Financial LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,008 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter worth $72,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,262. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $44.07 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $45.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

