Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 634,893 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Southwest Airlines worth $34,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 40.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.