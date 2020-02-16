Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $37.65 Million Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,408,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,964 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Graphic Packaging worth $37,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,013,000 after buying an additional 1,285,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 35.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 24,662 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $16.15 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

