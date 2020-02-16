Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $35.74 Million Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,696,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,747 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $35,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DRH opened at $10.39 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.