Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $34.45 Million Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $34,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 609.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $64.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

