Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of State Street worth $32,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT opened at $77.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

