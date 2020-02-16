Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Ball worth $31,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after buying an additional 703,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,153,000 after purchasing an additional 294,229 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,679,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,095,000 after purchasing an additional 224,189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,553,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,444,000 after purchasing an additional 297,001 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,383,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,440,000 after purchasing an additional 46,733 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $596,226.10. Insiders have sold a total of 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,836 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.01.

Shares of BLL opened at $77.22 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

