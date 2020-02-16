Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 208,933 Shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 76.77% of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF worth $38,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

CEZ opened at $25.83 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.0078 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

